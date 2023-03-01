Frontier Academy student of the week: Tegan Long

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Tegan Long!

Tegan said Frontier’s community is like no other: Positive, collaborative discussions, and students and teachers working together. He added, “The freedom here to be an adult and treated like one is unique. It’s like no other school.” Tegan plans to get his associates work done at Sonoran Desert Institute for Firearms and Gunsmithing. His ultimate goal is to run his own gun smithing shop. After his store is running smoothly, Tegan plans to travel to various parts of the world to see the sights and different cultures. In his spare time, Tegan likes to play all sorts of games including chess or video games.

