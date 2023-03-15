Frontier Academy student of the week: Preslee Mills

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, Preslee Mills!

Preslee likes the Freedom at Frontier school that break out of a 7 period day. “There’s activities that develop our community, allow us to experience our community, and not sit behind a computer all day, every day.” After school, she plans to attend cosmetology school to color or style hair. This is an excellent means for Preslee to express her artistic side. Down the road, Preslee sees herself owning her own salon. Someday, Preslee would like to visit New York because it is such a different place compared to Riverton and much bigger than Parachute, CO, where she was born.

