Frontier Academy student of the week: McKenna Martin

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to this week’s’ student of the week, McKenna Martin!

McKenna, or Kenna to her friends, demonstrates amazing powers of focus regarding her studies here at Frontier. She also demonstrates excellent culinary practices in our cooking course along with a knack for completing courses quickly with outstanding grades. Her favorite part of being at Frontier is the positive culture of our Frontier Family. “It really is a place where staff cares about you Kenna has aspirations of possibly being a realtor. As she nears her end with Frontier she will investigate possible pursuits in early childhood education or business/real estate.

