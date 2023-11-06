Frontier Academy student of the week: Jenisa Long

Our Frontier Academy student of the month for October is Jenisa Long. Jenisa is the daughter of Mandy Long. Jenisa is currently a Senior at Frontier and will graduate in May of 2024. Jenisa lives the Frontier Mission: Family, Focus, Future, Challenge Accepted. She is currently enrolled in 11 hours at Central Wyoming College in addition to maintaining a school schedule at Frontier. She promotes the culture of our school by attending extracurricular activities and building relationships with staff and other students. Our school is a better place with Jenisa in it. Although we will certainly miss her energizing presence, we can’t wait to see her pursue her dreams of earning her Associates Degree in Nursing at CWC. When Jenisa isn’t at school, you can find her working at Papa Murphys, hanging out with her close family or listening to music. Watch out, this Frontier Phoenix is taking flight!

Advertisement