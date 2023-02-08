Frontier Academy Student of the Week: Corrin Struna

Each week, staff at Frontier Academy nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all students nominated, click here.

Congratulations to Frontier Academy’s student of the week, Corrin!

Corrin wants to be known as a beekeeper as she continues on her life path. This is her lifetime goal and bucket list item. Currently Corrine is working her way up to 100 hives. In her spare time, Corrine draws, paints, and enjoys all things art. Corrine’s favorite part about Frontier is the teachers. “Every teacher cares. They don’t give up on a student.” Aside from the bees, Corrine sees herself supporting many aspects of local agriculture and ranching.

