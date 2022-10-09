Frontier Academy graduation, policy amendments, allocation adjustments and more slated for Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, October 11 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.
The meeting will include a Frontier Academy graduation for Arihmar Rico Yanez, along with the following five action items:
- The Superintendent recommends the Board adopt Amended Policy 4070 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; along with the Administrative Regulations 4070-R “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources” and 4070-R2 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; and Administrative Regulation 8035-R “Attendance and Truancy” on first reading.
- Matthew Gonzales is recommending the Board abrogate Policy 3010 “Budget Implementation” and Policy 3025 “Activity Account Spending”.
- The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the 2021-2022 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $145,295.41 and the 2022-2023 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $84,084.03.
- The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the 2022-2023 grant awards of $7,444.00 from the IDEA VI-B Grant, Part 619 and $919,958.00 from IDEA VI-B, Part 611 grant.
- John Griffith is requesting the Board approve an early graduation request for Julian Grover.
The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.