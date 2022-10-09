Frontier Academy graduation, policy amendments, allocation adjustments and more slated for Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, October 11 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a Frontier Academy graduation for Arihmar Rico Yanez, along with the following five action items:

The Superintendent recommends the Board adopt Amended Policy 4070 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; along with the Administrative Regulations 4070-R “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources” and 4070-R2 “Selection of Primary Instructional Resources”; and Administrative Regulation 8035-R “Attendance and Truancy” on first reading.



Matthew Gonzales is recommending the Board abrogate Policy 3010 “Budget Implementation” and Policy 3025 “Activity Account Spending”.



The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the 2021-2022 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $145,295.41 and the 2022-2023 adjusted allocation to the Title I-D, Subpart 2 in the final amount of $84,084.03.



The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the 2022-2023 grant awards of $7,444.00 from the IDEA VI-B Grant, Part 619 and $919,958.00 from IDEA VI-B, Part 611 grant.



John Griffith is requesting the Board approve an early graduation request for Julian Grover.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

Advertisement