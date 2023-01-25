Frontier Academy graduated one on January 24

(Riverton, WY) – Ismael “Izzy” Hollenbeck graduated from Frontier Academy during the Riverton School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Speaking on his behalf was Frontier teacher Robert Winn who said, “Izzy, I’m very impressed with the progress you have made and the growth you’ve shown in the time that I’ve known you, not only within school but outside of school. Through hard work, you’ve grown and achieved things that once seemed out of your reach. You have done this through several setbacks and while working significant hours at the Pit Stop. And as a result of your hard work and determination, you can now achieve great things.”

Izzy shared he plans to work extremely hard on his future and wants to go to college and take automotive courses.

“I want to thank the entire Frontier staff as a whole because they all have been there for me,” he said. “It means a lot to me that they have tried as hard as they have to get me to this point. I also would like to thank my family, who have pushed me to finish school even during my hardest times. Thank you all for giving me this opportunity at Frontier. I worked extremely hard to earn this diploma, and I’m excited to see what comes in the future.”

Congratulations, Izzy! 🎉🎓