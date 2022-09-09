From hot summer nights, Fremont County cools down a bit this weekend…

It’s shifted from all those hot summer nights to a bit of September “sweater weather,” but the weekends are still filled with awesome events in Fremont County. Some great fundraisers, a few more farmers’ market days left, a petroglyph trek, a documentary screening, 9/11 memorial services, cyclists racing on historic trails, a car show, and…where’s the beef? Keep reading, you’ll find it!

Once again, Wyoming’s predictably unpredictable weather may make the days a bit, well…interesting, so maybe pack an umbrella in with your chairs and blankets. It’s always good to call and check ahead with the event or venue coordinators, or visit their websites and social media for any event postponements, reschedules, or cancellations.

On Friday…

Advertisement

There’s a National Quilting Teachers Event and Quilters Retreat going on this weekend in Riverton at the Holiday Inn. Quilters can sign up for Saturday’s full or half-day classes, plus there’s a Trunk Show & Dinner with Dana Jones tonight at 7 p.m. For more information, visit: heritagequiltsfabricshoppe.com

The Dubois Farmer’s Market is this afternoon starting at 4 p.m. at 202 East Ramshorn. Bring your bags and buy some delicious vegetables, meat, and “other tasty goods”!

Come out for a free concert tonight as Jalan Crossland and Joshua James hit the Lander City Park stage tonight at 6 p.m. to help the Lander Performing Arts celebrate their 75th Anniversary! Bring your friends, family, chairs, blankets (and sweaters!)…food trucks and beverages for sale. For more information, visit landerperformingarts.org

On Saturday…

The pavement ends, and the annual WYO 131 Gravel Grinder begins early for cyclists at 5:30 a.m. this morning! Known as the “ultimate Wyoming cycling experience,” this self-supported race presented by the Lander Cycling Club weaves through the red desert, historic mining towns, following the tracks of Oregon Trail up to South Pass and Atlantic City, across to Louis Lake Road through forests and along a lake, through Sinks Canyon State Park and ends back in Lander for an afterparty BBQ with Melvin Brewing Company. Details on registration and a schedule can be found at: www.wyo131.com

Advertisement

h/t Lander Cycling Club

If you’re more up for walking today, the Riverton Museum’s Castle Gardens Adventure Trek is today. Meet at the museum at 9:00 a.m. this morning and join Craig Bromley as he takes you on a walking tour of the petroglyphs. Reservations are required; participants are required to provide their own transportation. Bring $20, a sack lunch, and be sure to wear some good sturdy walking shoes! Call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 for more information and to reserve your spot!

Only three (count ‘em, three!) outdoor Saturday Farmers’ Markets left in September! Today, Lander Valley Famers Market celebrates its Harvest Party on 3rd Street (between Main Street and Lincoln) from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Riverton’s Market is in the City Hall parking lot from 9-11 a.m., and Lander City Park holds a market from 9-11:30 a.m. Bring your bags, get out and enjoy the beautiful Fall days, and support your local growers and producers before the month ends!

There’s a Car Show today at Carquest in Riverton! Three trophies will be given out for Best of Show, 2nd and 3rd place. Swing by and check out some store discounts, and RJ’s Smokin’ BBQ will be there, too!

This afternoon there is a free special screening of “Who She Is,” a documentary film about the women behind the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic, at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Doors open at 3 pm.; screening and program begin at 4 p.m. with a reception afterward. Complete information can be found at: calderaproductions.com/whosheis/ Wyoming Council for Women and Caldera Productions present “Who She Is” on September 10. Photo Credit: Zoe Friday

Where’s the beef? Well, today it will be at CWC for the 3rd Annual Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, which is a celebration of Wyoming beef lovers and producers, and a day to educate the public on the benefits of and sustainability of beef production. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be featured speakers, classes (including a Steak & Wine pairing!), vendor and producer booths, sample tastings, and a tour of the CWC Rustler Cattle Company facility. The VIP dinner at 5 p.m. crowns a producer with “Best Beef in Wyoming.” For more information, and to get your tickets to this fantastic event, visit: cwc.edu/roundup Beef Roundup CWC – County 10 photo

Paws for Life Animal League celebrates 16 years with their “Paws & Pearls” fundraising dinner, music by the Lost Springs Band, and a live and silent auction. This is Paws for Life’s major fundraiser of the year! The event starts at 6 p.m. at St. Margaret’s School in Riverton. Listen to County 10’s Morning Show as Jerrad and Charene interview Board Chairman Pamela Canham about this important event.

Sunday: A Day of Remembrance

Today is a day of Remembrance of those who perished on 9/11, and the sacrifices made by the all of the fallen heroes who responded to one of the most tragic days in American history. Lander has a Memorial Service at 9 a.m. Riverton will be holding a September 11 Parade. Participants can meet in Sutherland’s parking lot; roll-out is at 11 a.m. In Dubois, The National Museum of Military Vehicles is holding its inaugural “Honor and Remember” service beginning at 12 Noon. Museum tours are free today. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with the museum’s Communications Director Craig Blumenshine, Lander Chamber’s Owen Sweeney, and event speaker Jon Adams of Nebraska’s “Honor & Remember” Chapter.

Arts in Action has a special treat in store for you today as they present pianist Brooks Whitmore performing an American Music Piano Recital at 2 p.m. at the Riverton Branch Library. The program features works by American composers and others, from Bach and Brahms to Copeland, Ives and “Blind Tom” Wiggins. Whitemore currently teaches K-3 music at the Aspen and Jackson schools in Riverton. More information about this talented pianist (and organist) can be found at: artsinactionwy.com

Having an event in the coming Fall/Winter months? Get them up on County 10’s event calendar! It’s easy to do…just click on “+Add Event” in the right sidebar, sign up on CitySpark and post away!