Frigid temperatures today, with lows tonight in the -20s for some areas

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, frigid arctic air will remain in place today, leading to below-normal temperatures across the state.

High temperatures will vary across the county today, with Dubois at 12 degrees, Lander and Jeffrey City in the lower single digits, and Riverton, Shoshoni and Pavillion in the negative single digits.

Lows tonight will vary as well, with Dubois at 0, Jeffrey City at -6 degrees, Lander at -11, and Pavillion, Shoshoni and Riverton in the -20’s.

h/t NWSR