Friends of Fremont County Fair installs new board members on Monday

(Riverton, WY) New board members were elected by the Friends of the Fremont County Fair at their annual board meeting held in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds on Monday evening.

The new Chair is Tanya Santee, with Wendell Vonkrosigk as Vice Chairman; Secretary is Tracy Helton, and Treasurer is Jeremy Hill. FFCF Directors are Marybelle Snider, Odessa Oldham, and Shay Cruickshank.

A highlight on the FFCF agenda was a discussion on the upcoming Barn Bash scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at the Fremont Center. Corporate Table sponsorships are now open; the cost is $600 for a reserved table of eight and includes meal and drink tickets, appetizers and raffle tickets. Those interested in table sponsorships can fill out the online form. There will also be a silent auction and raffle; those wishing to donate items or have any questions about the Barn Bash can message FFCF on their Facebook page @FriendsofFair.

Advertisement

Fremont County Fair General Manager Pat Hart announced “Moovin’ and Groovin” as the theme for this year’s Fremont County Fair taking place July 29-August 5. “We are finalizing the entertainment and have some exciting things coming,” she said, mentioning a short list of events and entertainment that were in the works, such as Octane Addictions and Freddie Prez.

Hart also reported that the Fremont County Fair had put in for funding from the County for a tractor, painting of all the buildings, booking software, new windows for Heritage Hall, and signage/message board. “They have some funding that they want to put towards infrastructure, so I have requested a remodel of this building (Fremont Center),” she said.

The Friends of the Fremont County Fair is a non-profit organization that is comprised of an association interested in promoting, maintaining, and improving the Fremont County Fair and the fairgrounds. They also provide volunteer services and direct financial assistance that benefits the fair/fairgrounds. Membership is just $20/year or free with 10 hours as a volunteer, or $200 for a lifetime membership. For more information, visit the Fremont County Fair website at fremontcountyfair.org/p/about/friends-of-fair–501c3.