Friday Night Cruise to honor veterans planned for Veterans Day

(Riverton, WY) In lieu of a parade this year, a Friday Night Cruise honoring our local veterans is being planned for the evening of Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 on Riverton’s Main Street.

All are welcome to decorate their vehicles and participate in the cruise. Vehicles with family honoring their veterans will be at the front of the lineup. All local agencies–police, fire, EMS, Sheriffs, WHP–are invited and encouraged to participate as well.

The cruise plan is to rally in Sutherland’s parking lot at 5:30 p.m.; roll out is at 6 p.m. Route is down Federal, up Main Street, turnaround at CWC on Circle Drive to Peck Avenue, right onto College View Drive, and back down Main Street.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or contact Commander Michael Higgs at 307-240-7010.