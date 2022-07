(Riverton, WY) – The Friends of the Fremont County Fair are kicking off Fair Week with a Friday Night Cruise, BBQ and beer garden on July 29.

Folks wishing to participate in the cruise should gather at Sutherlands at 5:30 pm and plan to roll out at 6 pm. The Cruise will then head to Main Street before ending at the Fairgrounds for the BBQ around 6:30 pm. All are welcome. h/t Friends of the Fremont County Fair