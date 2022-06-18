Friday Night at the Rodeo

Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Main Event
The bareback competition was fast and furious Friday night at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton
Strength, speed, and agility mixed with fearless determination makes steer wrestling a crowd favorite at rodeos across America.
Breakaway roping requires quickness, accuracy, balance and excellent timing.
Saddle bronc competition had good riders flying through the air all evening
Tie down roping is a skill found on every working ranch in America. Some great ropers threw Friday night in Riverton
The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo continues through the weekend at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Arena in Riverton.