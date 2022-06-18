Friday Night at the Rodeo

Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Main Event

Jacoby Johns of Brighton, Florida held on in an entertaining bareback ride {h/t Randy Tucker}

The bareback competition was fast and furious Friday night at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton

Cowboys from Florida to Alberta, Canada competed Friday night in Riverton {h/t Randy Tucker}

Strength, speed, and agility mixed with fearless determination makes steer wrestling a crowd favorite at rodeos across America. Fast horses, quick cowboys, and wary steers {h/t Randy Tucker}

Breakaway roping requires quickness, accuracy, balance and excellent timing.

Good breakaway action at the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo {h/t Randy Tucker}

Saddle bronc competition had good riders flying through the air all evening Saddle broncs were up to the best the cowboys could offer {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tie down roping is a skill found on every working ranch in America. Some great ropers threw Friday night in Riverton Man, horse, calf, quickness, accuracy, speed and strength. It doesn’t get much better {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo continues through the weekend at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Arena in Riverton.