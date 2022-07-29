Fresh peaches at the Lander Valley Farmers Market, Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

Grilled Peaches

Ingredients

▪ 4 peaches, halved and pitted

▪ Olive oil, for brushing

▪ ½ cup nuts, toasted and crushed

▪ ½ teaspoon cinnamon

▪ Vanilla ice-cream

Instructions

Preheat a grill to medium heat. Brush the cut side of the peaches with olive oil and grill cut-side down for three minutes. Combine the nuts and cinnamon and sprinkle on the peaches. Serve with ice-cream.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from July 30 to August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, July 30 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.