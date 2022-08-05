Fresh Goodies at the Lander Valley Farmers Market, Saturday!

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 6 to 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

