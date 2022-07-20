Fremont Therapy Races Against Cancer!

Fremont Therapy is teaming up with Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing again this year to support and participate in the Race Against Cancer!



Did you know that 46 kids are diagnosed with cancer every day? Children and families living with cancer need our help and the Morgan Adams Foundation knows just how to assist them – with nearly $8 million in pediatric research funds so far, they can maximize funds to improve survival rates, reduce recovery times, and provide a better quality of life for children living with cancer.



The Rocky Mountain Vintage Racer’s 12th Annual Race Against Kids’ Cancer is happening July 30th and 31st, 2022 at High Plains Raceway in Byers. Fremont Therapy Group and our CEO Brent Kaufman have been supporting and participating in this race for several years, raising tens of thousands of dollars for kids and teens with cancer!

“One of our core values at Fremont Therapy is Commitment – it is about being committed to our communities, our profession, and each other. Brent and our partners show daily examples of how they are invested in our communities health and well-being. Every bit of money raised in this race is given to the Morgan Adams Foundation, which funds kids’ cancer research. Little ones in our communities will have a chance to live better lives because of the money we raise, and that makes my heart very happy,” said Lori Ridgway, DOO. “If you watch the video below about the Morgan Adams story, you just know that you want to help as much as possible.”

If you would like to donate to Brent or other drivers, visit the link at

https://raceagainstkidscancer.org/participant/?a=NDAzNTY=.