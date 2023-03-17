Fremont Therapy Group leads the way as a 12-time Challenge for Charities Challenger

The Lander Community Foundation (LCF) shares that Fremont Therapy Group has joined Challenge for Charities (C4C) as a Matching Fund Challenger for the twelfth time. This year marks $101,000 contributed from Fremont Therapy Group to the Challenger Matching Fund.

Brent Kaufman is the founder and current president of Fremont Therapy Group, which he started in 1996. Today there are six offices across Wyoming each of which has state-of-the-art facilities equipped to treat patients on-site. Their staff of over 60 therapists and specialists offers 15 types of services including comprehensive physical therapy, vestibular rehab and balance, hand therapy, and pediatric therapy.

In addition to improving the health and well-being of thousands of patients, FTG believes giving back to these communities through volunteerism and contributing to local organizations and businesses helps build happy and healthy communities. This is demonstrated by following their guiding values of trust, teamwork, commitment, and positivity. FTG believes in providing opportunities for growth and learning within their staff as well as offering Wyoming the premier standard of physical therapy.

“Fremont Therapy Group is dedicated to helping Lander become a stronger community and that’s why we have been a C4C Challenger since 2011. We see the positive impact our contribution has in the Lander community and are proud to support LCF and C4C.” -Tom Davis, Lander Clinic Director/FTG Partner

The Lander Community Foundation is impressed with the support they have received from so many Lander-area businesses and citizens since the inception of this community-wide fundraiser in 2011. “It’s obvious that Fremont Therapy Group is one of these community leaders,” Mary Greene adds. “The donations we receive for the Matching Fund will positively impact all of the participating nonprofits through C4C. Increasing the Matching Fund leverages the donations that the participating nonprofits raise, which benefits the entire Lander community.”

You can learn more about LCF and C4C on their website. To contribute as a C4C Challenger today, mail your check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 or go online to donate through a secure form. As always, be in touch anytime!