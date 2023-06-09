Fremont Therapy Group is here for all your men’s health needs

Fremont Therapy Group offers a conservative, non-invasive approach to treating common men’s health issues. As men get older, it’s very common to experience one or more of the following issues. It can feel embarrassing, but it doesn’t have to be.
At Fremont Therapy Group we treat these typical complaints:
- Frequent urges to use the restroom
- Leakage during sneezing, coughing, laughing, and exercise
- Lower abdominal, back, and tailbone pain
- Perineum pain
- Testicular and rectal pain
- Buttock pain
- Pain with orgasm/ejaculation
- Constipation
- Peyronie’s Disease
- Premature ejaculations or painful ejaculation
- Erectile Dysfunction
Some of these can be caused by:
- Stress and urge incontinence
- Overactive bladder
- Post-prostatectomy conditions
- Fall or injury
- Posture/body mechanics
- Constipation
You're not alone. We're here to help.