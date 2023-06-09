Fremont Therapy Group is here for all your men’s health needs

Fremont Therapy Group offers a conservative, non-invasive approach to treating common men’s health issues. As men get older, it’s very common to experience one or more of the following issues. It can feel embarrassing, but it doesn’t have to be.

At Fremont Therapy Group we treat these typical complaints:

Frequent urges to use the restroom

Leakage during sneezing, coughing, laughing, and exercise

Lower abdominal, back, and tailbone pain

Perineum pain

Testicular and rectal pain

Buttock pain

Pain with orgasm/ejaculation

Constipation

Peyronie’s Disease

Premature ejaculations or painful ejaculation

Erectile Dysfunction

Some of these can be caused by:

Stress and urge incontinence

Overactive bladder

Post-prostatectomy conditions

Fall or injury

Posture/body mechanics

Constipation

You’re not alone. We’re here to help. Contact our Men’s Health specialist in Riverton via email, today.