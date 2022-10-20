Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton is hiring a full-time Billing Specialist

As Fremont Therapy Group continues to grow, we are looking for strong professionals to add to our team. Currently, we are seeking a full-time Billing Specialist for our six-clinic company, headquartered in Riverton.

“It is such an exciting time in our company. We have a strong team that is learning and growing,” states Lori Ridgway, Director of Operations. “This position plays a key role in our billing team and has opportunities for growth and advancement.”

Our ideal candidate must be competent at handling phone calls, must possess excellent communication, computer, and organization skills, must be familiar with Excel, and feel comfortable learning new computer programs. We are also seeking a candidate that demonstrates a willingness to help and continue to learn and grow with our clinic.

Billing and insurance verification are critical service areas in our company. Our number one goal is to provide the best treatment possible for our patients, as well as provide them with a positive overall experience with physical therapy. Supporting our patients with insurance verification and a local billing team is extremely helpful for their patient experience. This role is vital in helping ensure the billing functions run smoothly in all our clinics on a day-to-day basis.

In addition to working with highly skilled and fun staff, you will receive the following benefits:

• 15-25 days paid time off per year

• 6 paid holidays

• Group health insurance

• Participation in our 401K, a 3% company contribution

• Performance-based bonus program

• Opportunity for professional growth and advancement

Fremont Therapy Group has been serving the Riverton and Lander communities since 1996. We also have clinics in Green River, Rock Springs, Saratoga, and Rawlins. All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems and vestibular dysfunctions.

Our team members are the most important part of our identity — essentially, they are “us”. Because of this, we work hard to find and retain excellent staff who will provide the best services possible to our patients. At Fremont Therapy, you will always be seen by a licensed Physical Therapy professional. Many of our PTs have advanced training in a variety of related areas or have earned post-graduate degrees. As a result, we have been fortunate that many staff have chosen to stay with us for extended lengths of time and many have made working with us a career decision. Click here to find out more about our staff, team and what we are doing in the community.

Please send your resume to [email protected].