Fremont Therapy Group expands clinic hours Sponsored by Fremont Therapy Group May 2, 2023 Fremont Therapy Group's hours are expanding. We know how hard it can be to schedule your physical therapy sessions around work. We also know how important your care is. We have now expanded our hours to make sure you get the care you need!