Fremont Symphony Orchestra seeks string players

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont Symphony Orchestra has announced openings in their string section for the coming concert season. The FSO, under the Conductor Rebecca Murdock, performs two concerts per year and is made up of both professional and amateur orchestral musicians.

FSO is a non-profit organization designed to develop music appreciation in our community. Murdock moved to Lander in the 1970s and began developing a private lesson studio for string students while also helping found the Fremont Symphony. The FSO has provided a valuable outlet since that time for local musicians to use their talents performing high quality orchestral literature of both standard and popular genres.

Murdock said, “Auditions are required to ensure the level of playing is appropriate for our group.”

Generally, rehearsals being 8 weeks before each concert and meet once a week. If you are interested in more information about FSO can find the Fremont Symphony Wyoming on Facebook. Murdock encouraged musicians to set up an audition by calling her at 332-6776 or emailing [email protected]