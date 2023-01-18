Fremont Orthopaedics welcomes Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Cox

Brittany joins the Fremont Orthopaedics provider team in offering compassionate and excellent orthopaedic care to the community we call home.

Brittany Cox offers non-surgical, general orthopaedic care to patients of all ages. She frequently is able to offer same and next-day appointment availability for the treatment of acute injuries, including fractures, muscle and tendon injuries, as well as the management of chronic diseases, such as arthritis. Brittany also assists our surgeons and patients in the preparation for and recovery from surgical procedures. Brittany’s family practice and school nursing background allow her to offer special care for our school-age patients and patients with medical conditions that interact with their orthopaedic concerns.

Brittany is a longtime Lander local who obtained her nursing degree from the University of Wyoming and then pursued a varied nursing career, working in outpatient surgery, school nursing, labor and delivery, women’s health and clinical management. Her extensive healthcare experience has fostered an appreciation of the need for accessible, high-quality healthcare in the rural setting.

Brittany chose to pursue a doctorate of nursing practice in the University of Wyoming’s nurse practitioner program. Among her many clinical rotations, Brittany identified orthopedics as a field that she especially enjoyed and a way that she could offer medical support and expertise to her home community of Fremont County. The providers at Fremont Orthopaedics were excited to welcome Brittany to the team.

Brittany and her husband enjoy access to the incredible outdoor spaces and a “one of a kind” community which makes Fremont County a wonderful and unique place to live.

Together with their two children, they enjoy camping, biking, hiking, and skiing.

The Cox family is active in various sports. Brittany currently spends a lot of weekends traveling for kids’ sporting events–something many Fremont County parents can relate to!

