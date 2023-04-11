Fremont Friday at CWC featuring Pot Hook Beef

At the CWC Food Court in Riverton

This Friday, find yourself some Fremont beef at the Rusty’s Corner food court on the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton. On April 14th the Rusty’s burger special will be packed with Fremont County-born and raised beef from Pot Hook Beef of Pavillion.

Here’s how you can come eat Fremont beef with us:

Stop in for lunch on April 14th at the CWC Rusty’s Corner food court in the Student Center – public welcome! – at 2660 Peck Avenue in Riverton. Campus map linked here. Order the Rusty’s burger special served up with Pot Hook beef. Next time you see the Rhyne family, let them know you ate their beef in Rusty’s burger special.

Pot Hook Beef comes from the ranch of Ron and Lisa Rhyne. “Our cattle have space to roam – whether it’s on higher elevation mountain country during the spring and summer or while at our home place near Pavillion,” says Lisa. “We love having the mother cows nearby our house in the spring, especially during calving season; those calves are just full of life and curiosity!”

Pot Hook Beef, which is hormone-free, can be purchased year-round at Riverton’s Fremont Local Market at 524 E. Main Street. You can online order Pot Hook Beef, and have it delivered to your door anywhere in Wyoming, through www.eatwyoming.com or directly from the Rhyne family on their website: www.pothookbeef.com.