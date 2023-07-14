Fremont Freesteppers reunion happening on August 12

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont Freesteppers will have a toe tappin’, two steppin’, and swingin’ good time on Saturday, August 12, as they come back together for a reunion.

This local dance group from the early ’90s will have a dance workshop with instructor Dave Urquidez, a tribute dinner, and then an evening dance, which is open to the public, at the Chandelle Events Center, 3445 Chandelle Drive, by the airport. h/t Heather Neuhaus

Freestepper founder and instructor Dave Urquidez shared a little history:

"What is etched in my heart was the first dance we attended as a family in Riverton at the Moose Lodge in the fall of 1989. As newcomers to the new community, we didn't know a soul, and dancing was a refuge for our family unit that special day when I was approached about teaching a few kids how to dance for a 4H project. When approached about the cost, I recall saying it's 'Free' to anyone with a desire to learn the steps and so came about the name.

“My inspiration was promoted by every student’s desire to become the best they could be, and an unselfish willingness supported one another. A motivation that was contagious.

"We left Riverton in 1992. The Freesteppers gained great success over the years, and their inspirational dance tenacity inspired everyone.

“I am not very good at finding the right words to express what was so magical about the opportunity to have taught so many wonderful kids through the Freesteppers program. Their gift was my gift in life and a privilege.”

Freesteppers interested in attending need to return the following form to [email protected] by tomorrow, July 15.

You can stay up-to-date on reunion happenings here.