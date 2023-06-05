Fremont County’s U18 Volleyball team brought home the gold

(Fremont County, WY) – With players from Lander, Riverton, and Wind River high schools, the Fremont County U18 Volleyball team under Riverton Volleyball Club brought home the gold from their last tournament in Lovell this past weekend.

Coach Amy Byrd shared they only had six players out of their rostered eight that were able to attend the tournament.

“And with just six players, they won the entire tournament to bring home the gold to Fremont County,” Byrd wrote in an email to County 10.

There were 13 teams in their age division – two pools of four and they were in a pool of five, which made for a long day. Placing second in their pool, they headed into the gold bracket. There they had three matches to clinch the gold, and they did just that.

“They took out the top-ranked team in the state in the semis and went on to play a tough match with the hometown team, who had a huge crowd for a club team,” Byrd continued. “Losing the first set gave them the fire they needed to buckle down and win the next two.

“They fought hard, never gave up, played with grace and kindness and did not let the ball hit the ground without every effort possible. To say I am proud of 13 hours of play / seven matches would be a huge understatement. They well deserve this GOLD! I found it fitting that we won with two girls from each school…Lander, Riverton and Wind River. So proud!!!” h/t Amy Byrd