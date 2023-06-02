Fremont County’s Spring Fair weekend is jam packed with events starting Friday

The Fremont County Spring Fair run through, Sunday June 4 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

The craft and vendor show will be held on Friday, June 2 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Little Wind Center. The show will feature a variety of handmade items and local vendors.

Friday night bull riding and bull fighting is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the Fair Office. This is a night of fun for the whole family!

The Fremont County Spring Spectacular livestock show will be held on June 2-4. The jackpot show is part of the Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Series. The show will be judged by different judges for each show, over $3,000 in added prize money plus a Showmanship Saturday event.

The Spring Fair Figure 8 Frenzy is Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the Fair Office. Thanks to Sammi Hegwer, Farm Bureau Financial Services for sponsoring this night of exciting fun!

For more information, contact the Fremont County Fair office.