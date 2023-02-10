Fremont County’s Judge Roberts to be honored at Boys & Girls Club recognition breakfast in April

(Riverton, WY) – For his commitment and extensive contributions to improving the community, including the lives of youth and families in Riverton, the Honorable Wes Roberts is named the honoree of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast. The breakfast will be held Wednesday, April 26, at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

In his personal and professional life, Judge Roberts has been inspired by the quote, “Things always turn out best when you make the best of the way things turn out.” Raised in humble circumstances, Wes grew up in a 10×40 trailer, sharing one bedroom with his four siblings, while his parents traveled from oilfield to oilfield throughout Wyoming. Eventually, his father started his own business, and the family’s circumstances improved. However, tragedy struck when Wes’ father was killed in a car accident when Wes was 12 years old. His mother, widowed at age 29, raised Wes and his four siblings, and she also cared for his four cousins for a time.

The first in his family to graduate from college, Wes received his Juris Doctor after graduating from the University of Wyoming. Judge Roberts entered private practice in Riverton right out of law school, while also serving as a municipal court judge. In 2004, he was appointed Fremont County Circuit Court judge by Governor Dave Freudenthal. He retired on February 1, 2023, after practicing law and serving on the bench for nearly 37 years.

Advertisement

Guided by the values of doing justice, loving mercy and walking humbly with God, Wes says, “People come in discouraged; I try to take an approach as a judge that shows people what mercy feels like–give them that second chance, that third chance, and encourage them all the while.” Wes is passionate about helping all people reach their full potential. “The practice of law is an incredible opportunity to be an advocate for good and a problem solver,” Wes said. “The most intrinsic reward as a judge is the ability to influence people, see them improve their lives and make our community better.”

In his tenure on the bench, Judge Roberts was awarded numerous honors, including the highest honor a Wyoming judge can receive: the Larry Lehman Award for Judicial Excellence. It is only given when the Wyoming Supreme Court determines they have a worthy candidate. Judge Roberts is the first and only Circuit Court Judge to have received this award. Judge Roberts served as a Fremont County Treatment Court Judge for both adults and juveniles and has served on numerous councils and commissions, including the Governor’s Task Force on Elder and Vulnerable Adults and the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving. In 2022, he was honored with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Public Service Award at the National Lifesaver’s Conference in Chicago.

Despite being diagnosed with a neuromuscular disease that has progressively limited his mobility for the past 34 years, Wes has been actively involved in bettering his community. He was President of the Kiwanis Club of Fremont County and the President of Riverton Youth Soccer for many years. He has volunteered countless hours coaching youth soccer and basketball.

Wes has been married to Pam for over 40 years, and together they have raised three children and are blessed with four grandchildren.

Advertisement

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton. For more information, please visit http://www.bgccw.org/our-events/3rd-annual-riverton-awards-recognition-breakfast/.