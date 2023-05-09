Fremont County’s ethics expert joins KOVE [LISTEN]

(Fremont County, WY) – Dallin Cooper is a man of many talents. He runs a digital marketing company, has written a book, started a Fremont County dog chew company and is quickly becoming a leader in the ethics space.

Dallin’s YouTube channel has gained several thousand thought provoking responses to questions like, “are rodeos ethical?” “Is being a landlord ethical?” And “How to be a good leader, ethically.”

He also has launched a podcast called Ethics For Humans, which features guests from all walks of life answering a broad variety of big questions.

Dallin joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ radio show to chat about all of his endeavors and how we can be better humans! Check out the full conversation in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast anywhere you find podcasts!