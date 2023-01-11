Fremont County voter turnout fell in 2022 compared to previous midterm general election, statistics show

Almost 70 percent of registered voters participated in the general election of 2022 in Fremont County, local officials said – down from more than 75 percent in the last midterm general election of 2018.

2022

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said 19,664 people registered to vote in 2022, and of those, 13,734 turned in ballots.

More than 68 percent (9,411) of those voters cast ballots on Election Day, Freese said, with 19 percent (2,603) voting absentee and 12.5 percent (1,720) voting early absentee.

Advertisement

Of those who cast absentee ballots, Freese said 60 percent (1,562) mailed them in, 20 percent (501) used a drop box, and 20 percent (624) delivered them in person. h/t Fremont County Election Office

2018

In 2018, Freese said 18,275 people had registered to vote as of Nov. 5, but after tallying Election Day changes and new registrations, the total rose to 19,228, including 14,527 who turned in ballots.

Eighty percent of voters (11,654) cast their ballots at the polls in 2018, Freese said, with about 12 percent (1,703) voting absentee and 8 percent (1,170) voting early absentee. h/t Fremont County Election Office

For more information call the Fremont County Election Office at (307) 332-1088.

Advertisement