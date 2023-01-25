Fremont County unemployment rose to 3.7% in December 2022

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in November to 3.7% in December. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its December 2021 level of 4.0%, but marginally higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%.

From November to December, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased. Unemployment rates often rise in December as winter weather causes seasonal job losses in construction and other sectors. Fremont County rose from 3.4% to 3.7%. h/t Research & Planning

Research & Planning has scheduled the January unemployment news release for March 14, 2023.

Advertisement