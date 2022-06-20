Fremont County unemployment drops to 3.3 percent in May 2022

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today, June 20 that Fremont County’s unemployment rate decreased from 3.8 percent in April to 3.3 percent in May.

Overall, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly from 3.3 percent in April to 3.2 percent in May. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6 percent.

