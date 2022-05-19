Fremont County state soccer scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – State soccer is underway in Cheyenne! All four Fremont County teams are playing for a state championship. The Lander Lady Tigers are looking to defend their title. Check this page often for updated scores.
County 10 will provide updates as results come in on this article and on our Twitter.
Scores from the state tournament:
Thursday
Girls Soccer
- Lander 3 Douglas 2
- Riverton vs Worland 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
- Powell 3 Riverton 1
- Torrington vs Lander 11 a.m.
Friday
Girls Soccer
- Lander vs the winner of Riverton vs Worland
- Winner advances to the state championship game
- Riverton TBD
Boys Soccer
- Riverton vs the loser of Torrington vs Lander
- Loser is eliminated
- Lander TBD
Saturday
Girls Soccer
- TBD
Boys Soccer
- TBD