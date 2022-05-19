Fremont County state soccer scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – State soccer is underway in Cheyenne! All four Fremont County teams are playing for a state championship. The Lander Lady Tigers are looking to defend their title. Check this page often for updated scores.

County 10 will provide updates as results come in on this article and on our Twitter.

Scores from the state tournament:

Advertisement

Thursday

Girls Soccer

Lander 3 Douglas 2

Riverton vs Worland 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Powell 3 Riverton 1

Torrington vs Lander 11 a.m.

Friday

Girls Soccer

Advertisement

Lander vs the winner of Riverton vs Worland Winner advances to the state championship game

Riverton TBD

Boys Soccer

Riverton vs the loser of Torrington vs Lander Loser is eliminated

Lander TBD

Saturday

Girls Soccer

TBD

Boys Soccer