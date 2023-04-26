Fremont County Start-Up Challenge: Meet the Finalists, part 1

Fremont County is buzzing with excitement as the much-awaited Pitch Night event draws near. The annual event is a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, providing a platform for local businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and compete for funding and support.

This year’s Pitch Night will feature five finalists, each with a unique and promising concept. Let’s take a closer look at two of the five. We’ll highlight the final three tomorrow.

Storm Chasers – Julianna Aycock & Jose Torres: Founded by a group of snow problem solvers, Storm Chasers is a new concept to solve the problem of excess snow accumulation. This challenge can be a health concern and a structural concern, and Storm Chasers design will resolve both.

Storm Chasers helping with snow removal and commercial flood mitigation this spring. h/t Julianna Aycock

Wind and Sage – Monica & Matthew Thoman: Wind and Sage is an all natural candle company committed to the creation of wonderfully scented candles that don’t include properties that can have a negative impact in an environment. Wind and Sage is primarily an online/order business. Monica Thoman with Wind and Sage h/t Wind and Sage

These finalists will have the opportunity to present their ideas and business plans to a panel of judges at Pitch Night 2023, which will be Thursday, April 27th at 5:30pm at the Lander Community Center. It is free to attend and open to the public and appetizers and drinks will be available at no charge.

The judges will assess each finalist’s pitch based on criteria such as feasibility, market potential, and innovation, and select a winner who will receive funding and support to help bring their idea to fruition.

Pitch Night is not only an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas but also a chance for the community to come together and support their efforts. It is an event that celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in Fremont County and inspires others to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.

The competition is made possible by donations from: Fremont County MOVE, IDEA Inc., Wind River Development Company, LOR Foundation, Atlantic City Federal Credit Union, Wyoming Community Bank, Lander Economic Development (LEDA), MAVEN, Brunton, and Mr. D’s.