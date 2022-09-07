Fremont County Sports Schedule September 8-10

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another week of sports coming up in Fremont County with a lot of Football games taking place in Fremont County. Golf enters their conference tournaments with Lander hosting the 3A West. Cross Country will have a pre-state meet in Ethete. College volleyball and soccer are also in action this week.
Here is a look at what is happening this week! All times are varsity times for high school athletics.
(Note: Wyoming Indian and St.Stephens Volleyball are combined for the 2022 season.)
Thursday
Football
- Greybull at Shoshoni 5 p.m.
- St. Stephens vs Wind River 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
- Riverton at Lander 6 p.m.
- Dubois at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.
Cross Country
- Berry Bryant / Kyler Johnson Memorial Cross Country Meet at Riverton
- Lander, Wind River, St. Stephens and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
Golf
- 3A West Conference Tournament at Lander
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
- 3A East Conference Tournament at Worland
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County
Friday
Football
- Evanston at Riverton 6 p.m.
- Lander at Powell 7 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian at Riverside 1 p.m.
- Little Snake River at Dubois 3 p.m.
- Number one team vs Number two team from the Wyopreps.com 1A-6 man coaches and media polls.
Volleyball
- Rawlins Invite
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
- Star Valley Tourney
- Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County
- Big Horn Tourney
- Wind River will participate from Fremont County
- CSI Tourney
- Central Wyoming College vs Missouri State University – West Plains 1 p.m.
- Central Wyoming College vs Salt lake Community College 5 p.m.
Golf
- 3A West Conference Tournament at Lander
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
- 3A East Conference Tournament at Worland
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County
Girls Swimming
- Green River at Lander (Dual)
- Riverton at Cody Invite
Boys Soccer
- Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
- Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.
Saturday
Cross Country
- Pre-State at Ethete
- Riverton, Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind will participate from Fremont County.
Volleyball
- Rawlins Invite
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
- Star Valley Tourney
- Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County
- CSI Tourney
- Central Wyoming College vs New Mexico Military Institute 11 a.m.
- Central Wyoming College vs Miami Dade College 3 p.m.
Girls Swimming
- Lander at Jackson (Dual)
- Riverton at Powell Invite
Boys Soccer
- Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
- Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.