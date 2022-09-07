Fremont County Sports Schedule September 8-10

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another week of sports coming up in Fremont County with a lot of Football games taking place in Fremont County. Golf enters their conference tournaments with Lander hosting the 3A West. Cross Country will have a pre-state meet in Ethete. College volleyball and soccer are also in action this week.

Here is a look at what is happening this week! All times are varsity times for high school athletics.

(Note: Wyoming Indian and St.Stephens Volleyball are combined for the 2022 season.)

Thursday

Football

Greybull at Shoshoni 5 p.m.

St. Stephens vs Wind River 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverton at Lander 6 p.m.

Dubois at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Berry Bryant / Kyler Johnson Memorial Cross Country Meet at Riverton Lander, Wind River, St. Stephens and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Golf

3A West Conference Tournament at Lander Lander will participate from Fremont County

3A East Conference Tournament at Worland Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Friday

Football

Evanston at Riverton 6 p.m. Listen live on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch live on our Youtube page. Watch live on our Facebook page.

Lander at Powell 7 p.m. Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch live on our Youtube page. Watch live on our Facebook page.

Wyoming Indian at Riverside 1 p.m.

Little Snake River at Dubois 3 p.m. Number one team vs Number two team from the Wyopreps.com 1A-6 man coaches and media polls.



Volleyball

Rawlins Invite Lander will participate from Fremont County

Star Valley Tourney Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County

Big Horn Tourney Wind River will participate from Fremont County

CSI Tourney Central Wyoming College vs Missouri State University – West Plains 1 p.m. Central Wyoming College vs Salt lake Community College 5 p.m.



Golf

3A West Conference Tournament at Lander Lander will participate from Fremont County

3A East Conference Tournament at Worland Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Girls Swimming

Green River at Lander (Dual)

Riverton at Cody Invite

Boys Soccer

Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

Pre-State at Ethete Riverton, Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind will participate from Fremont County.



Volleyball

Rawlins Invite Lander will participate from Fremont County

Star Valley Tourney Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County

CSI Tourney Central Wyoming College vs New Mexico Military Institute 11 a.m. Central Wyoming College vs Miami Dade College 3 p.m.



Girls Swimming

Lander at Jackson (Dual)

Riverton at Powell Invite

Boys Soccer

Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer