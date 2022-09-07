Fremont County Sports Schedule September 8-10

Wyatt Burichka
(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another week of sports coming up in Fremont County with a lot of Football games taking place in Fremont County. Golf enters their conference tournaments with Lander hosting the 3A West. Cross Country will have a pre-state meet in Ethete. College volleyball and soccer are also in action this week.

Here is a look at what is happening this week! All times are varsity times for high school athletics.

(Note: Wyoming Indian and St.Stephens Volleyball are combined for the 2022 season.)

Thursday

Football

  • Greybull at Shoshoni 5 p.m.
  • St. Stephens vs Wind River 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Riverton at Lander 6 p.m.
  • Dubois at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Cross Country

  • Berry Bryant / Kyler Johnson Memorial Cross Country Meet at Riverton
    • Lander, Wind River, St. Stephens and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Golf

  • 3A West Conference Tournament at Lander
    • Lander will participate from Fremont County
  • 3A East Conference Tournament at Worland
    • Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Friday

Football

  • Evanston at Riverton 6 p.m.
  • Lander at Powell 7 p.m.
    • Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
    • Watch live on our Youtube page.
    • Watch live on our Facebook page.
  • Wyoming Indian at Riverside 1 p.m.
  • Little Snake River at Dubois 3 p.m.
    • Number one team vs Number two team from the Wyopreps.com 1A-6 man coaches and media polls.

Volleyball

  • Rawlins Invite
    • Lander will participate from Fremont County
  • Star Valley Tourney
    • Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County
  • Big Horn Tourney
    • Wind River will participate from Fremont County
  • CSI Tourney
    • Central Wyoming College vs Missouri State University – West Plains 1 p.m.
    • Central Wyoming College vs Salt lake Community College 5 p.m.

Golf

  • 3A West Conference Tournament at Lander
    • Lander will participate from Fremont County
  • 3A East Conference Tournament at Worland
    • Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Girls Swimming

  • Green River at Lander (Dual)
  • Riverton at Cody Invite

Boys Soccer

  • Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

  • Western Nebraska Community College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

  • Pre-State at Ethete
    • Riverton, Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind will participate from Fremont County.

Volleyball

  • Rawlins Invite
    • Lander will participate from Fremont County
  • Star Valley Tourney
    • Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County
  • CSI Tourney
    • Central Wyoming College vs New Mexico Military Institute 11 a.m.
    • Central Wyoming College vs Miami Dade College 3 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Lander at Jackson (Dual)
  • Riverton at Powell Invite

Boys Soccer

  • Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

  • Laramie County Community College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

