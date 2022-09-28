Fremont County sports schedule September 28-October 2

(Fremont County, WY) – The fall season has approached the halfway point for most high school athletics. Most Fremont County action happening this weekend in the county and it all begins today with the eleventh-ranked team Central Wyoming College volleyball hosting Northwest.

Riverton has homecoming this week and will host a volleyball match on Thursday and a football game on Friday. Wyoming Indian will compete in South Dakota this weekend for a tournament for volleyball while Shoshoni and Wind River make a short trip to Thermopolis.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Here is a look at this week’s sports schedule. All times are varsity times for high school. The schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday

Volleyball

Northwest College at #11 Central Wyoming College 6 p.m. Watch the game live on YouTube. Listen to the game on KCWC 88.1 F.M.



Thursday

Football

Wyoming Indian at #3 Wind River 6 p.m.

Riverside at #2 Shoshoni 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Lander at Worland 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Riverton 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Cody Invite

Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Friday

Football

Lander at Riverton 6 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M., 107.7 F.M., and 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook



Volleyball

Bobcat Invite Shoshoni and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

Lakota Nation Invitational Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.

#11 Central Wyoming College at #3 Salt Lake Community College 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lander Triangular 4 p.m. Lander will participate from Fremont County.



Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Sheridan

Saturday

Football

#5 Big Piney at St. Stephens 12 p.m.

Meeteetse at #2 Dubois 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Bobcat Invite Shoshoni and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

Lakota Nation Invitational at Rapid City, SD Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.

Riverside at Dubois 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Lakota Nation Invite at Rapid City, SD Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.

Central Wyoming College at Ted Castaneda XC Classic in Colorado Springs

Girls Swimming

Pinedale Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Women’s Soccer

Northwest College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Northwest College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Sheridan

Sunday

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Sheridan