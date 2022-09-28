Fremont County sports schedule September 28-October 2

(Fremont County, WY) – The fall season has approached the halfway point for most high school athletics. Most Fremont County action happening this weekend in the county and it all begins today with the eleventh-ranked team Central Wyoming College volleyball hosting Northwest.
Riverton has homecoming this week and will host a volleyball match on Thursday and a football game on Friday. Wyoming Indian will compete in South Dakota this weekend for a tournament for volleyball while Shoshoni and Wind River make a short trip to Thermopolis.
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.
Here is a look at this week’s sports schedule. All times are varsity times for high school. The schedule is subject to change.
Wednesday
Volleyball
- Northwest College at #11 Central Wyoming College 6 p.m.
Thursday
Football
- Wyoming Indian at #3 Wind River 6 p.m.
- Riverside at #2 Shoshoni 6 p.m.
Volleyball
- Lander at Worland 6 p.m.
- Rock Springs at Riverton 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Cody Invite
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
Friday
Football
- Lander at Riverton 6 p.m.
Volleyball
- Bobcat Invite
- Shoshoni and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
- Lakota Nation Invitational
- Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.
- #11 Central Wyoming College at #3 Salt Lake Community College 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
- Lander Triangular 4 p.m.
- Lander will participate from Fremont County.
Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan
Saturday
Football
- #5 Big Piney at St. Stephens 12 p.m.
- Meeteetse at #2 Dubois 2 p.m.
Volleyball
- Bobcat Invite
- Shoshoni and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
- Lakota Nation Invitational at Rapid City, SD
- Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.
- Riverside at Dubois 5 p.m.
Cross Country
- Lakota Nation Invite at Rapid City, SD
- Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.
- Central Wyoming College at Ted Castaneda XC Classic in Colorado Springs
Girls Swimming
- Pinedale Invite
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
Women’s Soccer
- Northwest College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
- Northwest College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.
Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan
Sunday
Rodeo
- Central Wyoming College at Sheridan