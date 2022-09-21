Fremont County Sports schedule September 22-25

(Fremont County, WY) – The conference season is here for everyone!

Fremont County teams are scheduled to play conference opponents from both the high school and college levels.

CWC volleyball is now ranked 11th in the country in the NJCAA polls and will host their first home games of the season. CWC rodeo will host an event at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

High school volleyball will see Riverton participate in a tournament in Casper will other Fremont County school will continue conference play.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com.

Here is a look at this week’s sports schedule. All times are varsity times.

Thursday

Football

Greybull at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lander at Green River Dual 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Worland Invite 4:30 p.m. Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Thermopolis Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County



Golf

Central Wyoming College at Northeastern Junior College

Friday

Football

Riverton at Rawlins 7 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on Youtube Watch the game on Facebook

#3 Buffalo at Lander 6 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch the game on Youtube Watch the game on Facebook

#3 Wind River at #5 Big Piney 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at #2 Shoshoni 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Riverside 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lander Invite 4 p.m. Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.



Volleyball

#3 Pinedale at Lander 4:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Burlington 5 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River 5 p.m.

Casper Volleyball Invitational Riverton will participate fro Fremont County

Laramie County Community College at #11 Central Wyoming College 6 p.m. First home game of the season



Golf

Central Wyoming College at Northeastern Junior College

Womens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Trinidad State College 1 p.m.

Mens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Trinidad State College 3 p.m.

Rodeo

Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds Central Wyoming College is hosting the event



Saturday

Football

Farson-Eden at #2 Dubois 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Burlington at Dubois 12 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni 2 p.m.

Wind River at Thermopolis 2 p.m.

Caper Volleyball Invitational Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Eastern Wyoming College at #11 Central Wyoming College 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Worland Invite 10 a.m. Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Womens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Otero College 5 p.m.

Mens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Otero College 3 p.m.

Rodeo

Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds Central Wyoming College is hosting the event



Sunday

Rodeo

Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds Central Wyoming College is hosting the event

