Fremont County Sports schedule September 22-25

Wyatt Burichka
Jonah Oard stiff armed an Encampment defender. {h/t Adria Trembly

(Fremont County, WY) – The conference season is here for everyone!

Fremont County teams are scheduled to play conference opponents from both the high school and college levels.

CWC volleyball is now ranked 11th in the country in the NJCAA polls and will host their first home games of the season. CWC rodeo will host an event at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

High school volleyball will see Riverton participate in a tournament in Casper will other Fremont County school will continue conference play.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com.

Here is a look at this week’s sports schedule. All times are varsity times.

Thursday

Football

  • Greybull at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Lander at Green River Dual 4 p.m.

Cross Country

  • Worland Invite 4:30 p.m.
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
  • Thermopolis
    • Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County

Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Northeastern Junior College

Friday

Football

  • Riverton at Rawlins 7 p.m.
  • #3 Buffalo at Lander 6 p.m.
    • Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
  • #3 Wind River at #5 Big Piney 2 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at #2 Shoshoni 7 p.m.
  • St. Stephens at Riverside 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Lander Invite 4 p.m.
    • Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

Volleyball

  • #3 Pinedale at Lander 4:30 p.m.
  • Wyoming Indian at Burlington 5 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at Wind River 5 p.m.
  • Casper Volleyball Invitational
    • Riverton will participate fro Fremont County
  • Laramie County Community College at #11 Central Wyoming College 6 p.m.
    • First home game of the season

Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Northeastern Junior College

Womens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Trinidad State College 1 p.m.

Mens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Trinidad State College 3 p.m.

Rodeo

  • Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds
    • Central Wyoming College is hosting the event

Saturday

Football

  • Farson-Eden at #2 Dubois 2 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Burlington at Dubois 12 p.m.
  • Greybull at Shoshoni 2 p.m.
  • Wind River at Thermopolis 2 p.m.
  • Caper Volleyball Invitational
    • Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
  • Eastern Wyoming College at #11 Central Wyoming College 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Worland Invite 10 a.m.
    • Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Womens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Otero College 5 p.m.

Mens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Otero College 3 p.m.

Rodeo

  • Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds
    • Central Wyoming College is hosting the event

Sunday

Rodeo

  • Rustler Roundup at Fremont County Fairgrounds
    • Central Wyoming College is hosting the event
