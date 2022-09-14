Fremont County Sports Schedule September 15-18

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County sports are back for another week of action. College rodeo begins its season this weekend at Chadron. Golf concludes their season this week at the state tournament in Buffalo; while volleyball begins conference play.

Here is a look at this week’s schedule. All times are varsity times. (Note: St. Stephens and Shoshoni were set to play each other but the Eagles have elected to forfeit their game and will play the Shoshoni junior varsity team. Wranglers will be at Cheyenne East.)

Thursday

Football

Shoshoni at Cheyenne East JV 4 p.m. This game will not count towards the standings

St.Stephens at Shoshoni JV This game will not count towards the standings



Cross Country

Lander Invite Wyoming Indian, Riverton, Wind River, Ft.Washakie, St.Stephens, and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Friday

Football

Star Valley at Riverton 12:30 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on Youtube Watch the game on Facebook

Evanston at Lander 6 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch the game on Youtube Watch the game on Facebook

Riverside at Wind River 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Jackson at Riverton 5 p.m.

Lander at Lyman 5 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer 5 p.m.

Meeteetse at Dubois 5 p.m.

Wyo-Braska Tournament Central Wyoming College vs Dodge City Community College 9 a.m. at Torrington Central Wyoming College vs Lake Region State College 5 p.m. at Torrington



Swimming

Riverton hosting the Riverton Invite

Lander at Jackson Invite

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Chadron State

Saturday

Football

Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain 1 p.m.

Dubois at Encampment 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Star Valley at Riverton 1 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Big piney 1 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 5 p.m.

Dubois at Riverside 2 p.m.

Lander at Mountain View 2 p.m.

Wind River at Greybull 6:30 p.m.

Wyo-Braska Tournament Central Wyoming College vs Iowa Western Community College 9 a.m. at Scottsbluff, Nebraska Central Wyoming College vs Lake Region State College 5 p.m. Game will play Scottsbluff Nebraska



Golf

3A State Tournament in Buffalo Lander and Riverton will compete from Fremont County Riverton Boys seeking back-to-back state team champions while the Lady Wolverines look for their first since 2019. Lander Boys looking for their first state team title since three peating from 2017-2019. The Lady Tigers looking for their first team since going back to back in 2016-2017.



Swimming

Lander at Jackson Invite

Riverton at Green River Invite

Girls Soccer

Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Chadron State

Sunday

Rodeo