Fremont County sports schedule September 1-3

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Wind River senior Jaycee Herbert broke a big run against Lusk {h/t Wind River Football}

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another busy week of sports with most of the events on the road. Most of Fremont County football will play its first official games beginning on Friday. Volleyball will be at tournaments including the border wars in Cody. Central Wyoming Soccer will have its first home games of the season. Lander golf will be hosting a home tournament Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week

Thursday

Advertisement

Golf

  • Lander Tournament
    • Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
  • Riverton Invitational
    • At the Riverton County Club

Football

  • Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni 4 p.m.
  • Wind River at Saratoga 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

  • Casper College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

  • Casper College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

Friday

Advertisement

Football

  • Lander at Green River 7 p.m.
    • Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
    • Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel
    • Watch live on Facebook
  • Riverton at Cody 7 p.m.
    • Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
    • Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel
    • Watch live on Facebook
  • Wyoming Indian at Guernsey-Sunrise 4 p.m.

Cross County

  • Buffalo Invite
    • Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.

Volleyball

  • Border Wars in Cody
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
  • Greybull Tournament
    • Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
  • Central Wyoming vs Western Nebraska Community College 12 p.m.
    • At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational
  • Central Wyoming College vs College of Southern Idaho 2 p.m.
    • At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational

Golf

  • Lander Invitational
    • At the Lander Golf Course
  • Riverton Invitational
    • At the Riverton County Club

Saturday

Football

  • Dubois at Hullet 2 p.m.
    • Game will be played at Ten Sleep

Volleyball

  • Border Wars
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
  • Greybull Tournament
    • Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
  • Central Wyoming College vs Northeastern Junior College 9 a.m.
    • At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational
  • Central Wyoming College vs Utah State Eastern 1 p.m.
    • At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.