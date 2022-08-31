Fremont County sports schedule September 1-3

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another busy week of sports with most of the events on the road. Most of Fremont County football will play its first official games beginning on Friday. Volleyball will be at tournaments including the border wars in Cody. Central Wyoming Soccer will have its first home games of the season. Lander golf will be hosting a home tournament Thursday and Friday.
Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week
Thursday
Golf
- Lander Tournament
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
- Riverton Invitational
- At the Riverton County Club
Football
- Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni 4 p.m.
- Wind River at Saratoga 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
- Casper College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
- Casper College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.
Friday
Football
- Lander at Green River 7 p.m.
- Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
- Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel
- Watch live on Facebook
- Riverton at Cody 7 p.m.
- Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
- Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel
- Watch live on Facebook
- Wyoming Indian at Guernsey-Sunrise 4 p.m.
Cross County
- Buffalo Invite
- Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.
Volleyball
- Border Wars in Cody
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
- Greybull Tournament
- Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
- Central Wyoming vs Western Nebraska Community College 12 p.m.
- At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational
- Central Wyoming College vs College of Southern Idaho 2 p.m.
- At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational
Golf
- Lander Invitational
- At the Lander Golf Course
- Riverton Invitational
- At the Riverton County Club
Saturday
Football
- Dubois at Hullet 2 p.m.
- Game will be played at Ten Sleep
Volleyball
- Border Wars
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
- Greybull Tournament
- Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
- Central Wyoming College vs Northeastern Junior College 9 a.m.
- At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational
- Central Wyoming College vs Utah State Eastern 1 p.m.
- At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational