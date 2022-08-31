Fremont County sports schedule September 1-3

(Fremont County, WY) – It will be another busy week of sports with most of the events on the road. Most of Fremont County football will play its first official games beginning on Friday. Volleyball will be at tournaments including the border wars in Cody. Central Wyoming Soccer will have its first home games of the season. Lander golf will be hosting a home tournament Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week

Thursday

Golf

Lander Tournament Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County

Riverton Invitational At the Riverton County Club



Football

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni 4 p.m.

Wind River at Saratoga 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Casper College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Casper College at Central Wyoming College 3 p.m.

Friday

Football

Lander at Green River 7 p.m. Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel Watch live on Facebook

Riverton at Cody 7 p.m. Listen live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch live on the County 10 Youtube channel Watch live on Facebook

Wyoming Indian at Guernsey-Sunrise 4 p.m.

Cross County

Buffalo Invite Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County.



Volleyball

Border Wars in Cody Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Greybull Tournament Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County

Central Wyoming vs Western Nebraska Community College 12 p.m. At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational

Central Wyoming College vs College of Southern Idaho 2 p.m. At Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational



Golf

Lander Invitational At the Lander Golf Course

Riverton Invitational At the Riverton County Club



Saturday

Football

Dubois at Hullet 2 p.m. Game will be played at Ten Sleep



