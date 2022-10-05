Fremont County sports schedule October 6-9

Wyatt Burichka
(Fremont County, WY) – A few seasons are in their final weeks of the regular season. Swimming has two weeks left before conference and last chance meets happen. Cross Country is on their final week of regular season action.

There will be big games this week for Shoshoni football on Thursday. Lander Volleyball will be hosting dual Friday and Saturday while Dubois volleyball heads to Kaycee for another tournament.

Here is a look at whats happening for Fremont County this week.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Football

  • Shoshoni at Big Piney 4 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Dubois at Wind River 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Riverton Triangular
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

College Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Friday

Football

  • Rawlins at Lander 6 p.m.
    • Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
    • Watch the game on YouTube
    • Watch the game on Facebook
  • Douglas at Riverton 6 p.m.
  • Wind River at Greybull 6 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Riverton at Green River 5 p.m.
  • 3A West Conference Duals in Lander
    • Worland vs Lander 1 p.m.
    • Lovell vs Lander 4 p.m.
  • Wind River at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.
  • Kaycee Invitational at Kaycee
    • Dubois will particpate from Fremont County. It will be a rolling schedule after 9 a.m.
    • Dubois vs Hulett 9 a.m.
    • Dubois vs Rock River
    • Dubois vs Farson-Eden
  • #10 Central Wyoming College at Casper College 6 p.m.

Cross Country

  • Powell Invitational
    • Lander, Riverton, Wind River, St. Stephens, and Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County

Mens Soccer

  • Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College 11 a.m.

Womens Soccer

  • Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

College Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Saturday

Football

  • Natrona JV at #2 Dubois 12 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Riverton at Evanston 1 p.m.
  • Conference Duals in Lander
    • #5 Powell vs Lander 9:30 a.m.
    • Thermopolis vs Lander 12:30 p.m.
  • Wright Quad at Wright
    • Shoshoni at #4 Wright 10 a.m.
    • Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs 1 p.m.
    • #2 Burns vs Shoshoni 4 p.m.
  • Kaycee Invitational
    • Dubois will participate from Fremont County. Opponets will be determined based on Friday’s results.
  • #10 Central Wyoming College at Western Wyoming 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Jackson Invite
    • Lander will participate from Fremont County

Mens Soccer

  • Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming College 11 a.m.

Womens Soccer

  • Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Sunday

Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College
