Fremont County sports schedule October 6-9

(Fremont County, WY) – A few seasons are in their final weeks of the regular season. Swimming has two weeks left before conference and last chance meets happen. Cross Country is on their final week of regular season action.

There will be big games this week for Shoshoni football on Thursday. Lander Volleyball will be hosting dual Friday and Saturday while Dubois volleyball heads to Kaycee for another tournament.

Here is a look at whats happening for Fremont County this week.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Football

Shoshoni at Big Piney 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Dubois at Wind River 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Riverton Triangular Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



College Golf

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Friday

Football

Rawlins at Lander 6 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

Douglas at Riverton 6 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

Wind River at Greybull 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverton at Green River 5 p.m.

3A West Conference Duals in Lander Worland vs Lander 1 p.m. Lovell vs Lander 4 p.m.

Wind River at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

Kaycee Invitational at Kaycee Dubois will particpate from Fremont County. It will be a rolling schedule after 9 a.m. Dubois vs Hulett 9 a.m. Dubois vs Rock River Dubois vs Farson-Eden

#10 Central Wyoming College at Casper College 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Powell Invitational Lander, Riverton, Wind River, St. Stephens, and Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County



Mens Soccer

Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College 11 a.m.

Womens Soccer

Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

College Golf

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Saturday

Football

Natrona JV at #2 Dubois 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverton at Evanston 1 p.m.

Conference Duals in Lander #5 Powell vs Lander 9:30 a.m. Thermopolis vs Lander 12:30 p.m.

Wright Quad at Wright Shoshoni at #4 Wright 10 a.m. Shoshoni vs Pine Bluffs 1 p.m. #2 Burns vs Shoshoni 4 p.m.

Kaycee Invitational Dubois will participate from Fremont County. Opponets will be determined based on Friday’s results.

#10 Central Wyoming College at Western Wyoming 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Jackson Invite Lander will participate from Fremont County



Mens Soccer

Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming College 11 a.m.

Womens Soccer

Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming College 1 p.m.

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Sunday

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College