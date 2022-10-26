Fremont County sports schedule October 27-29

(Fremont County, WY) – High School athletics have three more weeks left in the fall season! Football playoffs and regional volleyball will highlight this week for Fremont County. Shoshoni and Dubois will host playoff games for football; while Lander and Wind River will make long road trips on Friday.

Lander will host 1A and 2A regional volleyball that will feature many teams from the county. Riverton will host the 4A west regional tournament. Lander Valley will be the lone volleyball team on the road in Lovell.

Here is a look at the schedule for Fremont County athletics this week. All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Swimming

Last Chance in Lander 4 p.m. Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Friday

Football

Lander at #2 Star Valley 5 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM Watch live on the NFHS Network

Lusk at #2 Shoshoni at 2 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack FM Watch live on the NFHS Network

#5 Wind River at Southeast 4 p.m. Listen live on KGOS 1490 AM and 99.9 FM



Volleyball

1A West Regional Tournament in Lander Cokeville vs Dubois 2:30 p.m. Game will take place at the Bob Carey Memorial Field House Dubois vs TBD

2A West Regional Tournament in Lander Shoshoni vs Wyoming Indian 10 a.m. Game will take place at the Bob Carey Memorial Field House Wind River vs Kemmerer 10:30 a.m. Game will take place at the Bob Carey Memorial Field House Shoshoni vs TBD based on first round results Wyoming Indian vs TBD based on first round results Wind River vs TBD based on first round results

3A West Regional Tournament in Lovell Lander vs Lovell 2:30 p.m. Lander vs TBD

4A West Regional Tournament in Riverton Riverton vs Star Valley 10 a.m. Riverton vs TBD

Casper Wyoming College at #5 Central Wyoming College 6 p.m. (Pink Night) Watch live on YouTube Listen live on Rustler Radio 88.1 FM



Saturday

Football

Meeteetse at Dubois 1 p.m.

Volleyball

1A West Regional Tournament in Lander Games will be determined based on results of Friday

2A West Regional Tournament in Lander Games will be determined based on results of Friday

3A West Regional Tournament in Lovell Games will be determined based on results of Friday

4A West Regional Tournament in Riverton Games will be determined based on results of Friday

Western Wyoming Community College at #5 Central Wyoming College 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Listen live on Rustler Radio 88.1 FM



Cross Country

Central Wyoming College at Region IX in Leadville Colorado