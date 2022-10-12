Fremont County sports schedule October 13-16

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Another power play by the Wind River offense. {h/t Wind River Football}

(Fremont County, WY) – The final weeks of the regular season are here for fall high school athletics. Football and volleyball still have a couple of weeks left of action before post-season play begins. Swimming is in its last week of the regular season and will travel to Laramie.

Cross country is in conference races this week. Lander will host the 3A West Conference race at the golf course on Thursday.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week. All times are varsity times for high school.

Advertisement

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Football

  • #3 Shoshoni at #2 Wind River 6 p.m.
    • Winner will have the number one seed in the 1A 9-Man West

Cross Country

Advertisement
  • 3A West Conference at Lander Golf Course
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
    • Girls race begins at 1 p.m.
    • Boys race begins at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Riverton at Rock Springs 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

Advertisement
  • Worland at Lander 6 p.m.
    • Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.
    • Watch the game on YouTube
    • Watch the game on Facebook
  • Riverton at #4 Buffalo 6 p.m.
  • #4 Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.
  • #2 Dubois at Hanna Elk Mountain 2 p.m.

Volleyball

  • #1 Kelly Walsh at Riverton 6 p.m.
  • #1 Lyman at Lander 5 p.m.
    • Senior Night for the Lady Tigers
  • Ten Sleep at Dubois 4:30 p.m.
  • #9 Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College 6 p.m.

Swimming

  • Larame Invite
    • Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County

Cross Country

Advertisement
  • 2A West (5 Rivers Conference) at Foster Gulch Golf Course in Lovell
    • Wyoming Indian, Wind River, and St.Stephens will participate from Fremont County.
    • Girls race at 3 p.m.
    • Boys race at 3:35 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Northwest College 2 p.m.

Mens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Northwest College 4 p.m.

Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College

Saturday

Volleyball

  • Dubois at Meeteetse 1 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 2 p.m.
  • Wind River at Greybull 1 p.m.
  • Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 1 p.m.
  • #9 Central Wyoming College at Eastern Wyoming College 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

  • Laramie Invite
    • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Women’s Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Casper College 12 p.m.

Mens Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Casper College 2:30 p.m.

Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College

Sunday

  • Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.