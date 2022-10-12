Fremont County sports schedule October 13-16

(Fremont County, WY) – The final weeks of the regular season are here for fall high school athletics. Football and volleyball still have a couple of weeks left of action before post-season play begins. Swimming is in its last week of the regular season and will travel to Laramie.

Cross country is in conference races this week. Lander will host the 3A West Conference race at the golf course on Thursday.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week. All times are varsity times for high school.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Football

#3 Shoshoni at #2 Wind River 6 p.m. Winner will have the number one seed in the 1A 9-Man West



Cross Country

3A West Conference at Lander Golf Course Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County. Girls race begins at 1 p.m. Boys race begins at 4 p.m.



Volleyball

Riverton at Rock Springs 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

Worland at Lander 6 p.m. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

Riverton at #4 Buffalo 6 p.m. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

#4 Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

#2 Dubois at Hanna Elk Mountain 2 p.m.

Volleyball

#1 Kelly Walsh at Riverton 6 p.m.

#1 Lyman at Lander 5 p.m. Senior Night for the Lady Tigers

Ten Sleep at Dubois 4:30 p.m.

#9 Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College 6 p.m.

Swimming

Larame Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Cross Country

2A West (5 Rivers Conference) at Foster Gulch Golf Course in Lovell Wyoming Indian, Wind River, and St.Stephens will participate from Fremont County. Girls race at 3 p.m. Boys race at 3:35 p.m.



Women’s Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Northwest College 2 p.m.

Mens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Northwest College 4 p.m.

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College

Saturday

Volleyball

Dubois at Meeteetse 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 2 p.m.

Wind River at Greybull 1 p.m.

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 1 p.m.

#9 Central Wyoming College at Eastern Wyoming College 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Laramie Invite Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Women’s Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Casper College 12 p.m.

Mens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Casper College 2:30 p.m.

Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College

Sunday

Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College