Fremont County Sports Schedule November 2-5

(Fremont County, WY) – Some fall sports will conclude this week with high school volleyball and swimming entering their final week of their seasons. Football has a couple more weeks left with a big Fremont County rivalry between Shoshoni and Wind River with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Central Wyoming College volleyball will compete at the Region IX tournament in Casper this week to secured their second straight national finals trip. Central went undefeated in the Region IX north play and are the number one seed from the north conference.

Here is a look at the sports schedule this week for Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football and Volleyball rankings have concluded for the 2022 season from wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Wednesday

Region IX Volleyball in Casper

#5 Central Wyoming College vs Otero 7 p.m.

Thursday

State Volleyball at Ford Wyoming Center (Casper)

Riverton vs Laramie 4:30 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Wright 6 p.m.

Region IX Volleyball Tournament in Casper

#5 Central Wyoming College vs TBD

State Swimming at Laramie

Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County. Lander shared the team title last season with Green River.



Friday

Volleyball

Shoshoni vs TBD

Riverton vs TBD

Region IX Volleyball Tournament in Casper

#5 Central Wyoming College vs TBD

Football

Dubois at Burlington 2 p.m.

State Swimming in Laramie

Saturday

State Volleyball

Shoshoni vs TBD

Riverton vs TBD

Region IX Volleyball Tournament in Casper

#5 Central Wyoming College vs TBD

Football

#5 Wind River at #2 Shoshoni 2 p.m. Listen live on 105.1 Jack FM Extended Pregame show beginning at 1 p.m. Watch live on the NFHS Subscription is required for the video feed.

