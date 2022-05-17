Fremont County sports schedule May 18-22

(Fremont County, WY) – It is the final week for high school sports for the 2021-22 school year. Track and soccer will have their state events this weekend in Casper and Cheyenne respectively.
Lander baseball will be on the road in Cheyenne for a tournament.
Here is a look at the schedule this weekend. County 10 will provide updates as the state track meet and state soccer tournament results come in.
Wednesday
Golf
- Jackson Spring Invite
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
Thursday
Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)
- (#2 West) Lander vs (#3 East) Douglas 9 a.m.
- (#1 East) Riverton vs (#4 East) Worland 11 a.m.
Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)
- (#2 West) Powell vs (#3 East) Riverton 9 a.m.
- (#1 East) Torrington vs (#4 West) Lander 11 a.m.
State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)
- All Fremont County teams will be participating
Baseball
- Lander at Cheyenne tournament
Friday
Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne
- TBD based on results of Thursdays games
Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne
- TBD based on results of Thursdays games
State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)
- All Fremont County teams will be participating
Baseball
- Lander at Cheyenne tournament
Saturday
Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne
- TBD based on results from Friday
Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne
- TBD based on results from Friday
State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)
- All Fremont County teams will be participating
- Finals will be happening for most events
Sunday
Baseball
- Lander at Cheyenne Tournament