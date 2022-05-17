Fremont County sports schedule May 18-22

(Fremont County, WY) – It is the final week for high school sports for the 2021-22 school year. Track and soccer will have their state events this weekend in Casper and Cheyenne respectively.

Lander baseball will be on the road in Cheyenne for a tournament.

Here is a look at the schedule this weekend. County 10 will provide updates as the state track meet and state soccer tournament results come in.

Wednesday

Golf

Jackson Spring Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Thursday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)

(#2 West) Lander vs (#3 East) Douglas 9 a.m.

(#1 East) Riverton vs (#4 East) Worland 11 a.m.

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)

(#2 West) Powell vs (#3 East) Riverton 9 a.m.

(#1 East) Torrington vs (#4 West) Lander 11 a.m.

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

All Fremont County teams will be participating

Baseball

Lander at Cheyenne tournament

Friday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne

TBD based on results of Thursdays games

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne

TBD based on results of Thursdays games

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

All Fremont County teams will be participating

Baseball

Lander at Cheyenne tournament

Saturday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne

TBD based on results from Friday

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne

TBD based on results from Friday

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

All Fremont County teams will be participating Finals will be happening for most events



Sunday

Baseball