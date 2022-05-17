Fremont County sports schedule May 18-22

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – It is the final week for high school sports for the 2021-22 school year. Track and soccer will have their state events this weekend in Casper and Cheyenne respectively.

Lander baseball will be on the road in Cheyenne for a tournament.

Here is a look at the schedule this weekend. County 10 will provide updates as the state track meet and state soccer tournament results come in.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Golf

  • Jackson Spring Invite
    • Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County

Thursday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)

  • (#2 West) Lander vs (#3 East) Douglas 9 a.m.
  • (#1 East) Riverton vs (#4 East) Worland 11 a.m.

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne (Numbers are what seeds the team is and what conference they are from.)

Advertisement
  • (#2 West) Powell vs (#3 East) Riverton 9 a.m.
  • (#1 East) Torrington vs (#4 West) Lander 11 a.m.

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

  • All Fremont County teams will be participating

Baseball

  • Lander at Cheyenne tournament

Friday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne

  • TBD based on results of Thursdays games

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne

  • TBD based on results of Thursdays games

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

  • All Fremont County teams will be participating

Baseball

  • Lander at Cheyenne tournament

Saturday

Girls State Soccer at Cheyenne

  • TBD based on results from Friday

Boys State Soccer at Cheyenne

  • TBD based on results from Friday

State Track at Casper (Kelly Walsh High School)

  • All Fremont County teams will be participating
    • Finals will be happening for most events

Sunday

Baseball

  • Lander at Cheyenne Tournament

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.