Fremont County sports schedule Jan 19-21

(Fremont County, WY) – For some teams at the beginning of the season, it’s a chance to know where you are and improve, for others, it’s just go-time. This week is the first time where all teams will have competed in quad-play for basketball. Some teams played quad opponents last week, but all teams in Fremont County will have played at least one by the end of the week. Those games will go towards seeding at the regional tournament at the end of February and the beginning of March.

Swimming will see their seniors be recognized this Thursday for Riverton and Saturday for Lander with them swimming at their home pools at least once this week. Lander will have their Bruce Gresly Invite. Indoor track is in its second week of competition where they will head northeast to Gillette.

Wrestling will see its second consecutive home meet in the county with Lander hosting the Lander Invite with multiple Fremont County teams are scheduled to compete at. While nordic skiing makes a second trip to Casper.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Boys Swimming:

Riverton Triangular 4 p.m. (Senior Night for Riverton)

Wrestling:

Shoshoni at Moorcroft 10 a.m.



Riverton at Rock Springs 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander 5 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Riverton 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander at #3 Mountain View Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#2 Burlington at Dubois 4 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wind River 5:30 p.m.

Big Piney at St. Stephens 5:30 p.m.

#4 Kemmerer at #1 Wyoming Indian 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at #3 Riverton 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

#3 Lander at Mountain View 6:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#2 Burlington at Dubois 5:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at #4 Wind River 7 p.m.

Big Piney at St. Stephens 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Lander Invite Riverton, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, and Lander will participate from Fremont County

Moorcroft Invite Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County



Boys Swimming

Cheyenne South at Lander 4 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Riverton at Kelly Walsh 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Big Piney at #1 Wyoming Indian 11:30 a.m.

#4 Kemmerer at St. Stephens 11:30 a.m.

Dubois at #5 Riverside 12 p.m.

Wind River at Greybull 1:30 p.m.

#2 Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

#3 Riverton at Kelly Walsh 4:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 1 p.m.

Kemmerer at St. Stephens 1 p.m.

Dubois at Riverside 1:30 p.m.

#4 Wind River at #5 Greybull 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lander Invite Riverton, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

Moorcroft Invite Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County



Swimming

Bruce Gresly Invite at Lander 10:30 a.m. Seniors will be recognized for Lander Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper

Indoor Track

Gillette Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

