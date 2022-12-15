Fremont County sports schedule December 15-17

(Fremont County, WY) – It’s the second week of winter sports for high school athletics and more action is on the way for Fremont County. Wind River, Wyoming Indian, Lander, and Shoshoni will all be hosting basketball this weekend. Riverton basketball begins tomorrow in Green River at the Flaming Gorge. Wrestling will be on the road for duals and tournaments Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at the schedule this week for Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Riverton vs Bear Lake, ID 6 p.m. (at Lincoln Elementary School in Green River)

Saratoga at #4 Shoshoni 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Riverton vs Bear Lake, ID 4:20 p.m (at Green River High School) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

#1 Saratoga vs Shoshoni 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Cody at Lander 5 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Riverton vs Mountain View 11:20 a.m. (at Lincoln Elementary School in Green River) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Wheatland at Lander 3:30

Lovell at Lander 6:30 p.m.

Hanna Elk Mountain at #4 Shoshoni 9 a.m. p.m.

Saratoga vs Dubois 9 a.m. (at Shoshoni)

Greybull vs St. Stephens 12 p.m. (at Wyoming Indian High School)

#3 Tongue River at Wind River 12 p.m.

St. Stephens vs Big Piney 3 p.m. (at Wind River High School)

Wight at #2 Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Big Horn at Wind River 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Riverton vs Grace, ID 4:20 p.m. (at Lincoln Middle School in Green River) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Burns vs Lander 6 p.m. (at Douglas) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Hanna Elk Mountain at Shoshoni 10:30 a.m.

#1 Saratoga vs #5 Dubois 10:30 a.m. (at Shoshoni)

St. Stephens vs Greybull 1:30 p.m. (at Wyoming Indian High School)

#3 Tongue River at #5 Wind River 1:30 p.m.

St. Stephens vs Big Piney 4:30 p.m. (at Wind River High School)

Wright at Wyoming Indian 7:30 p.m.

#2 Big Horn at #5 Wind River 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Lander Triangular 4 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Pinedale

Wrestling

Battle of the Big Horns in Worland Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

Riverton vs Lyman 9:40 a.m. (at Lincoln Middle School in Green River) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander vs Burns 12:30 p.m.

Lander vs Douglas 3:30 p.m.

Little Snake River vs Dubois 11:30 (at Shoshoni)

Meeteetse at #4 Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs Dubois 5:30 p.m. (at Shoshoni)

#3 Tongue River vs St. Stephens 8 a.m. (at Wyoming Indian High School)

Big Horn at #2 Wyoming Indian 11 a.m.

#3 Tongue River at #2 Wyoming Indian 2 p.m.

Wright at Wind River 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Riverton vs Mountain View 4:20 p.m. (at Rock Springs High School) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander vs Wheatland 11 a.m.

Lander vs Douglas 4 p.m.

#5 Little Snake River vs #5 Dubois 1 p.m. (at Shoshoni)

Meeteetse at Shoshoni 7 p.m.

#5 Dubois vs #4 Rocky Mountain 7 p.m. (at Shoshoni)

#3 Tongue River vs St. Stephens 9:30 a.m. (at Wyoming Indian High School)

#2 Big Horn at Wyoming Indian 12:30 p.m.

#3 Tongue River at Wyoming Indian 3:30 p.m.

Wright at #5 Wind River 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Riverton Invite at Riverton High School

Lander at Green River Invite

Nordic Skiing

Lander at Pinedale

Wrestling

Battle of the Big Horns in Worland Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

Shoshoni at Wright

Kemmerer Duals Dubois and Wyoming Indian will participate from Fremont County

