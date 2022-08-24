Fremont County sports schedule August 24-27

(Fremont County, WY) – This week, all sports begin with either preseason play or tournament play. While some schools will wait until next week for football, Central Wyoming will travel to Florida for their first official games of the season taking on four opponents.
Wednesday
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern Community College 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern Community College 3 p.m.
Thursday
Golf
- Riverton at Gillette
Friday
Football
- Pinedale at Lander 4 p.m.
- Riverton at Powell
- Preseason contest does not count overall.
Volleyball
- Riverton Volleyball Invite.
- Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois are among the Fremont County teams participating.
- Central Wyoming College vs Indian River State College 10:30 a.m.
- Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.
- Central Wyoming College vs Hillsborough Community College 5:30 p.m.
- Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.
Golf
- Riverton at Gillette
Girls Swimming
- Lander Relays at Lander 3 p.m.
- Lander and Riverton are participating.
Cross Country
- Beartrap Invite in Casper
- Lander, Wyoming Indian, Riverton,
Saturday
Football
- Dubois at Encampment Jamboree
- Casper Jamboree
- Wind River and Shoshoni will be competing from Fremont County.
Volleyball
- Riverton Volleyball Invite begins at 12 p.m.
- Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois are among the Fremont County teams participating.
- Central Wyoming College vs Florida Southwestern State College 8 a.m.
- Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.
- Central Wyoming College vs Polk State College 5:30 p.m.
- Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.
Girls Swimming
- Bruce Gresly Pentathlon 10 a.m.
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Salt Lake Community College 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Salt Lake Community College 1:30 p.m.