Fremont County sports schedule August 24-27

(Fremont County, WY) – This week, all sports begin with either preseason play or tournament play. While some schools will wait until next week for football, Central Wyoming will travel to Florida for their first official games of the season taking on four opponents.

Wednesday

Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern Community College 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern Community College 3 p.m.

Thursday

Golf

Riverton at Gillette

Friday

Football

Pinedale at Lander 4 p.m. Preseason contest does not count overall. Watch live on our Youtube channel. Listen live on KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM.

Riverton at Powell Preseason contest does not count overall. Watch live on our Youtube channel. Listen live on Jack FM 105.1.



Volleyball

Riverton Volleyball Invite. Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois are among the Fremont County teams participating.

Central Wyoming College vs Indian River State College 10:30 a.m. Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.

Central Wyoming College vs Hillsborough Community College 5:30 p.m. Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.



Golf

Riverton at Gillette

Girls Swimming

Lander Relays at Lander 3 p.m. Lander and Riverton are participating.



Cross Country

Beartrap Invite in Casper Lander, Wyoming Indian, Riverton,



Saturday

Football

Dubois at Encampment Jamboree

Casper Jamboree Wind River and Shoshoni will be competing from Fremont County.



Volleyball

Riverton Volleyball Invite begins at 12 p.m. Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois are among the Fremont County teams participating.

Central Wyoming College vs Florida Southwestern State College 8 a.m. Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.

Central Wyoming College vs Polk State College 5:30 p.m. Match will be played at Ft. Myers, Florida.



Girls Swimming

Bruce Gresly Pentathlon 10 a.m. Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.



Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Salt Lake Community College 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer