Fremont County sports schedule August 17-20

(Fremont County, WY) – Another week of sports activities is set for this week with multiple sports are still practicing before the season begins. High school golf enters week two while Central Wyoming soccer begins its official season. Central Wyoming College Volleyball continues preseason action.
Here is a look at what is happening this week.
Wednesday
Golf
- Douglas Tournament
- Lander and Riverton will participate.
Thursday
- Douglas Tournament
- Lander and Riverton will participate.
Friday
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
- Central Wyoming College at Chadron State College 2 p.m.
- The match is a scrimmage
Saturday
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 11:30 a.m.
Volleyball
- Central Wyoming College at South Dakota School of Mines 10 a.m.
- This match is a scrimmage