Fremont County sports schedule August 17-20

(Fremont County, WY) – Another week of sports activities is set for this week with multiple sports are still practicing before the season begins. High school golf enters week two while Central Wyoming soccer begins its official season. Central Wyoming College Volleyball continues preseason action.

Here is a look at what is happening this week.

Wednesday

Advertisement

Golf

Douglas Tournament Lander and Riverton will participate.



Thursday

Douglas Tournament Lander and Riverton will participate.



Friday

Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Advertisement

Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Central Wyoming College at Chadron State College 2 p.m. The match is a scrimmage



Saturday

Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball