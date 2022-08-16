Fremont County sports schedule August 17-20

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Stock Photo

(Fremont County, WY) – Another week of sports activities is set for this week with multiple sports are still practicing before the season begins. High school golf enters week two while Central Wyoming soccer begins its official season. Central Wyoming College Volleyball continues preseason action.

Here is a look at what is happening this week.

Wednesday

Advertisement

Golf

  • Douglas Tournament
    • Lander and Riverton will participate.

Thursday

  • Douglas Tournament
    • Lander and Riverton will participate.

Friday

Girls Soccer

  • Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Advertisement
  • Central Wyoming at Southeast Community College 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming College at Chadron State College 2 p.m.
    • The match is a scrimmage

Saturday

Girls Soccer

  • Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

  • Central Wyoming at Central Community College-Columbus 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming College at South Dakota School of Mines 10 a.m.
    • This match is a scrimmage

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.