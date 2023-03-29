Fremont County Sports Fans! Catch the Rich Eisen Show on KOVE

(Fremont County, WY) – If you hadn’t heard by now, KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM is your local radio home for sports coverage!

KOVE has a long history of being the home of the Lander Tigers and our local sports coverage continues with a ton of baseball this summer! The radio station is also proudly a University of Wyoming athletic affiliate, Denver Bronco affiliate and now features CBS Sports coverage throughout the day Saturday and Sunday so that you don’t miss any of the weekend’s big games and stories.

The Rich Eisen Show keeps sports fans company during their workday from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The national sports talk show has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards. It keeps both sports fans and non-fans entertained with guests from all walks of life, athletics and entertainment. Rich is well known for his days on ‘SportsCenter’ and more recently as one of the lead anchors on the NFL Network. Rich and his team keep his listeners informed as well as entertained.

County 10 Sports Director Wyatt Burichka broadcasts local sports updates throughout the day on KOVE as well!

Listen by turning into 1330 AM, 107.7 FM or online right here!