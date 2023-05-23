Fremont County soccer teams come short of bringing home hardware

(Sweetwater County, WY) – The state soccer tournament happened over the weekend with Fremont County having three teams represented in the tournament.

Riverton, after falling to Cheyenne East in round one, took on Sheridan on Friday with a chance to get to the consolation final on Saturday. In a hard-fought contest, the Lady Wolverines saw their season come one day short falling to Sheridan 1-0.

The Lander Tiger boys were also in the consolation bracket after falling to the now-state-champion Worland Warriors on Thursday. Lander took on Buffalo where both teams scored one goal in regulation to have the match go to a shootout. The Lander Tigers only needed four shots in the net to win the shootout after Buffalo missed two to get the win.

That put Lander in Saturday’s consolation final against the Green River. After a tight first half where Green River was ahead 2-1, Lander would see the Wolves score three more goals to earn the trophy from the consolation bracket winning 5-1. Lander finished sixth in the state tournament this season.

The Lady Tigers were the only team to have won on Thursday. However, winning on Thursday put the Lady Tigers up against the Cody Fillies. Lander after holding Cody to just a 1-0 lead saw the FIllies take control and send the Lady Tigers into the third-place game after a 5-0 loss.

Lander took on Buffalo in the third-place game where all was needed was one goal to decide the game which Buffalo was the team to score. The Lady Tigers finished fourth at this year’s state tournament. And with the sanction High School Sports season has come to an end for the 2022-23 school year.