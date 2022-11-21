Fremont County sees unemployment increase in October

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose from 3.3 percent in September to 3.5 percent in October. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is much lower than its year-ago level of 4.0 percent and slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.7 percent.

Fremont County had an increase in unemployment from 3.3 percent in September to 3.5 percent in October. The statewide county breakdown is shared below. Click on the image to enlarge it. h/t Research & Planning